Oklahoma Soldiers Home for Thanksgiving

Oklahoma Soldiers Home for Thanksgiving


By Dowe Quick
Roughly half of the estimated 500 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers who deployed to Ukraine returned home just in time for Thanksgiving.
    
Approximately 250 soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived Wednesday in Broken Arrow where they were met by family and friends.
    
The remaining soldiers are expected to return before Christmas.
    
The soldiers helped train two battalions of the Ukrainian Army, which has been fighting since 2014 in conflicts with Russia and separatists.

Army National Guard members from upstate New York are now taking over the mission to train Ukrainian soldiers in their homeland

  

