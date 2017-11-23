Pre-Black Friday Sales Kick Off, Store Associates Put To Hard Work

According to the National Retail Federation -- 154-million people participated in Black Friday shopping last year.

And the lines were back this evening.

Kohl's was one of the many stores nationwide with a special opening time for Pre-Black Friday sales, opening at 5 this evening.

The lines were already forming around 4:15 this afternoon.

Store officials say they had about 800 in line last year, and this year was easily at 1,000.

The line kept multiplying while we were talking with shoppers, eventually reaching as far as Target.

Many of these shoppers taking advantage of the warm weather in concert with Black Friday sales.

For some, the shopping trip is as important as the turkey back home.

Shopper Teresa Severs: "It's kind of a Thanksgiving tradition for us to, me and my sisters to go Black Friday shopping, and now that they open earlier, we just come after we eat and we get a good night's sleep and we don't have to get at two in the morning."

Some take part because it's a deep rooted tradition, and, there's a few other reasons...

Shopper Shelly Tarter: "It's something that we look forward too because you never know what's going to take place on Black Friday, who you're going to run into, and the good buys that you're going to find, and it's just...an adventure for us."

Others, there's no tradition involved, just shopping.

Shopper Moore: "I'm going to take advantage of those $2 hand towels."

Shopper Gilbert: "I just saw an ad and I'm taking advantage of it."

As you saw there, a lot of people cramming in to Kohl's and they're still doing so now.

Now, you're about to see a lot of happy employees and fully stocked shelves, and it takes a little something special to pull off a Black Friday event.

Erick Byrd has been with Kohl's a whopping 13 years...

Byrd: "I've been the manager at this location for 7 years."

And to give you some background, this Kohl's has been open for 12 of those years.

Needless to say, this isn't his first rodeo.

After a big team meeting, he opens the doors...and the sale commences.

But it takes an awful lot to pull of the 'perfect' sale.

First, you need employees ready *and* excited to work -- on Thanksgiving.

Byrd: "So we communicated with our team all week long getting them revved up for it, our team has great morale, so we try to be very positive and keep the recognition going."

Byrd: "Hats off to my team they're outstanding, they're always willing to help the customer no matter what day it is, obviously it takes a lot to get them in here on Thanksgiving, they're all willing, and they're really excited to just help every customer they can."

And that excitement lasts and lasts and lasts...through every hour of the sale...

Byrd: "It's going great, a lot of happy customers people smiling with full shopping bags, that's what we're here to do, we're hear to take care of the customer and make sure they get the items they want."

Now of course many many stores across the region were open last night, many stayed open until at least midnight.

However, Kohl's, has been open all night long and will be open until midnight tonight.