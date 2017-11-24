Quantcast

Kansas Woman Dies After Deer Accident

A 19-year-old Kansas woman has died after a deer struck by another car on Thanksgiving Day became airborne and smashed into her car.
    
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the victim was Gracie Burenheide of Attica.
    
The accident happened about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Barber County, near the Oklahoma border. The patrol says Burenheide was driving northbound on U.S. 281 when a southbound vehicle struck a deer that ran into its path.
    
The deer flew into the air and collided with Burenheide's Chevrolet Malibu.
    
A passenger in Burenheide's car was taken to a hospital, but details about her injuries were not known. Two people in the vehicle that hit the deer were not hurt.

