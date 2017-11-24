Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home.

Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done.

Police are asking for information about the incident.

Pittsburg Police Dept: 620-231-1700

Tip Line: 620-231-TIPS

Callers can remain anonymous