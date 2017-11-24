Quantcast

Attempted Aggravated Arson - KOAM TV 7

Attempted Aggravated Arson

Updated:

Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home.

Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done.

Police are asking for information about the incident.

Pittsburg Police Dept: 620-231-1700

Tip Line: 620-231-TIPS

Callers can remain anonymous

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-24 23:49:19 GMT
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>

  • Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-11-24 22:17:53 GMT
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>

  • Kansas Woman Dies After Deer Accident

    Kansas Woman Dies After Deer Accident

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-11-24 21:13:43 GMT

    The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.

    More >>

    The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.