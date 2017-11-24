Quantcast

Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday - KOAM TV 7

Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday.
He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike.
"We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe" 
And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly.
"We try really hard to always be within five bucks of what you can find the same thing online, if it's offered online. And a lot of our products you actually won't be able to find online" says Ashley Wakefield, the owner of "Sophie" in Joplin.
Shopping with a locally owned business also keeps your money where your community is.
"When people do shop and keep the money local, I mean instead of going to the big box stores and we don't ever see the money. You know, the more we can keep around here...hopefully the more small businesses we can facilitate"says Branden Clark from "Blue Moon Boutique:"
Maybe, the special sales and deals of the shopping holiday will make more loyal local business shoppers.
"A lot of people are like 'we just never get down to Main street. We're never on this side of town. But hopefully that will get them out and just make their rounds to all the small businesses in the area"
Whether you're buying a bike or a unique accessory..the local shops might have more good steals than you think.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-24 23:49:19 GMT
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>

  • Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-11-24 22:17:53 GMT
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>

  • Kansas Woman Dies After Deer Accident

    Kansas Woman Dies After Deer Accident

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-11-24 21:13:43 GMT

    The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.

    More >>

    The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.