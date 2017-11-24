Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday.

He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike.

"We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"

And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly.

"We try really hard to always be within five bucks of what you can find the same thing online, if it's offered online. And a lot of our products you actually won't be able to find online" says Ashley Wakefield, the owner of "Sophie" in Joplin.

Shopping with a locally owned business also keeps your money where your community is.

"When people do shop and keep the money local, I mean instead of going to the big box stores and we don't ever see the money. You know, the more we can keep around here...hopefully the more small businesses we can facilitate"says Branden Clark from "Blue Moon Boutique:"

Maybe, the special sales and deals of the shopping holiday will make more loyal local business shoppers.

"A lot of people are like 'we just never get down to Main street. We're never on this side of town. But hopefully that will get them out and just make their rounds to all the small businesses in the area"

Whether you're buying a bike or a unique accessory..the local shops might have more good steals than you think.