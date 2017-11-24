PSU Men Top Tampa in Eckerd Classic

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team built a 16-point lead early in the second half and held off a late rally by the University of Tampa to take an 86-78 win in the opening game of the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Friday (Nov. 24).



Donovan Franklin, Xavier Adams and Grant Lozoya combined to score 69 points for the Gorillas, who improved to 5-1 on the season.



Franklin scored a game-high 25 points on the strength of a 14 for 16 shooting day at the free throw line.



Pitt State converted 33 of 42 charity shots in the contest, outscoring Tampa (2-3) by 18 points at the foul line. The Spartans were whistled for 28 personal fouls in the game.



Lozoya scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half as the Gorillas took a 39-31 lead at the break. Adams scored 15 of his 22 points in the final 20 minutes of play.



Pitt State shot 50 percent from the field in the game, making 24 of 48 shots overall.



Tampa made 28 of 54 shots, utilizing the long-range shot to stay in the contest. The Spartans made 11 of 28 3-point field goal attempts.



Pat Bacon led the Spartans with 18 points, while Marcel Robinson added 17 points before fouling out of the game with 2:49 to play.



The Gorillas will wrap up action in the two-day, classic format tournament with a 6:30 p.m. (CST) game against the host school, Eckerd, Saturday (Nov. 25).