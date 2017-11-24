Lamar Captures 7th Straight Class 2 Title

The Lamar Tigers are once against Missouri Class 2 State Champions. The Tigers beat the Lafayette County Huskers on Friday afternoon in Columbia to earn their 7th consecutive state title.

It was a shaky start for Lamar Friday afternoon. They lost a fumble on their first play from scrimmage, and allowed the Huskers to take a 7-0 lead on the ensuing possession.

From there, it was basically all Lamar. Trevor Medlin busted off a 90+ yard touchdown run, Cooper Lucas scored from 42 yards out on a 4th and 4, and TW Ayers forced an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety to give the Tigers a 16-7 lead at half.

Lamar outscored Lafayette Co. 21-13 in the second half to close things out.

Medlin finished with 5 carries for 151 yards and 2 TD. Lucas picked up 72 yards and a TD on 8 carries. Travis Bailey also scored a rushing TD and gained 51 yards on 5 carries.