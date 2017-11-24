Lion Women to Host a Pair of NAIA Opponents

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team will face off against two programs from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in Avila University (Mo.) on Saturday before welcoming Ottawa University (Kan.) for Sundays contest. Both games are slated to begin at 3:00 pm inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.



Game Information

Date: Saturday November 25-26, 2017

Tip-Off: 3:00 pm (both)

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Leggett and Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: Mssu: leads 15-0 over Avila (Mo.)

Mssu: first meeting with Ottawa (Kan.)





Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: ESPN Joplin 101.3, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Internet Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: None

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/mssu/wbball/





The Series vs. AU

The Lions come into Saturdays matchup undefeated against Avila (Kan.) with a 15-0 record since the 1983-1984 season. This is the eighth-straight meeting where both teams face off in the month of November and ninth-straight game played on MSSU's home court. In Joplin, the Lions are 10-0 against Avila and the most lopsided victory for the Lions came on Dec. 10, 1991 at home as Southern dispatched of the Eagles 113-61. The closest game in the series came on Nov. 22, 1998 as Southern eeked out a 65-58 win in Kansas City.Senior forward Jenson Maydew scored and grabbed a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds in their previous meeting two seasons ago. Junior guard Chelsey Henry recorded 11 points off the bench for the Lions as well.



The Series vs. OU

The Lions face off against the Ottawa University Braves for the first time in school history. OU is coming into Joplin on a five-game losing streak, which includes four games away from home. They have two players averaging double-digit scoring in nine games with forwards Jes King (12.0) and Le Speer (10.7) who both average 6.6 rebounds on the season. Also, bring with them Jenna Kramer who made the All-KCAC freshman team last season.



Possible Starters



Missouri Southern (0-4)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 3.3 2.0 5 4 Oswego, Ill.

10 Zoe Campbell C 6-3 Fr. 1.3 2.3 0 1 Caloundra, Australia

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 18.3 2.5 6 4 Neosho, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 10.8 9.5 4 1 Pratt, Kan.

44 Ines Catala Mateos G 5-7 Fr. 5.5 1.8 6 2 Calahorra, Spain





Avila (Mo.) (1-3)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

14 Raven Bunn F 5-9 Sr. 25.0 7.7 1 5 Independence, Mo.

20 Kaleigh Taylor G 5-0 Jr. 7.3 2.7 5 4 Bonner Springs, KS

21 Matti Morgan G 5-11 Fr. 13.3 3.7 7 4 Paola, KS

25 Brooke Westrom G 6-0 So. 5.0 3.7 17 4 Overland Park, KS

40 Nikki Norton G 5-8 Jr. 11.7 9.3 4 1 Olathe, KS



Ottawa (Kan.) (2-7)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

2 Jenna Kramer G 5-10 So. 8.6 3.8 9 4 Wichester, Kan.

11 Kelsey Hendricks G 5-9 So. 2.8 2.3 12 1 Emporia, Kan.

20 Katlyn Hughes G 5-4 So. 4.3 3.5 11 8 Merriam, Kan.

22 Leslie Speer F 5-11 Sr. 11.8 7.1 2 5 Dighton, Kan.

24 Jessica King F 6-0 Sr. 11.0 6.5 20 10 Golden, Colo.





Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, leading the team in scoring through two games at 18.3 ppg (25-for-53) after recording a career-high 26 points at Harding. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently third in the MIAA in scoring, while registering 33.3 minutes per contest for second in the MIAA.



Return of the Top-20 Scorer

Two players from last year's squad finished the season in the MIAA top-20 in scoring. Despite the loss of its leading scorer, Southern returns 16th ranked Desirea Buerge (12.8 ppg). Junior Henry finished 32nd in the conference averaging 10.3 points per game.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew recorded her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Lions third contest at Harding. Jenson has moved up to 6th in the conference in boards per game with 9.5 after posting a career-high 12 rebounds at Truman State. In 2016-17, her first double-double came in the Lions ninth game, followed by another one in back-to-back contests through ten games.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both combine for five starts in four games played to tip off the 2017-18 season.



Up Next

MSSU hits the road as it opens up MIAA conference play against the Fort Hays State Tigers to close out the month of November (30th) at 5:30 pm in Hays, Kansas.