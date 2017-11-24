21 PSU Women Move to 5-0

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

DENVER, Colo. — Mikaela Burgess and Paige Imhoff combined for 41 points to lead the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 73-61 victory over Regis University Friday (Nov. 24).

The Gorillas (5-0) led from start to finish in the contest against the Rangers (0-4). Pitt State built a 16-point cushion, 49-33, with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.

Regis got as close as seven points, 67-60, with 4:37 to play in the game, but the Gorillas limited the Rangers to one point down the stretch including keeping Regis scoreless over the final 3:40.

Burgess led all scorers with 22 points, including a team-leading five 3-pointers. Imhoff added a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the contest. Brenlee McPherson also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Majestie Robinson scored a team-leading 18 points for the Rangers, while Chante Church added 11.

The Gorillas will return to action Saturday (Nov. 25) with a 6 p.m. (CST) road game against Colorado School of Mines.

