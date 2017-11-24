21 PSU Women Move to 5-0

The Cardinals earned their 14th title in program history Friday, beating Ladue 14-0.More >>
The Cardinals earned their 14th title in program history Friday, beating Ladue 14-0.More >>
Mikaela Burgess led all scorers with 22 points.More >>
Mikaela Burgess led all scorers with 22 points.More >>
The Lions will host Avila on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday.More >>
The Lions will host Avila on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday.More >>
The Tigers beat Lafayette Co. 37-20 to pick up their 7th straight class 2 championship.More >>
The Tigers beat Lafayette Co. 37-20 to pick up their 7th straight class 2 championship.More >>
Donovan Franklin led the Gorillas with 25 points.More >>
Donovan Franklin led the Gorillas with 25 points.More >>
PSU will travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., to take part in the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Friday and Saturday.More >>
PSU will travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., to take part in the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Friday and Saturday.More >>
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>
The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.More >>
The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.More >>
Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.More >>
Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.More >>
"The big change in this is now hypertension is defined as a blood pressure greater than 130."More >>
"The big change in this is now hypertension is defined as a blood pressure greater than 130."More >>