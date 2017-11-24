Webb City Returns to the Top of Mo. Class 4

The Webb City Cardinals are back on top of Missouri class 4 high school football.

The Cardinals beat Ladue Horton Watkins Friday night in Columbia 14-0 to claim their 10th state title since 2000 and 14th title in program history.

It was a defensive battle all night long. The lone score of the first half came on a Cash Link QB keeper with under three to play in the first quarter. The only other score was a Durand Henderson 6 yard rushing touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in the game.

Henderson had a monster game for Webb City, carrying the ball 38 times for 201 yards and a TD. Will Larson had 16 carries for 69 yards. Link had 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and that 1st quarter TD.

Webb City outgained Ladue in total offense 379 yards to 97.