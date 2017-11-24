Quantcast

Precious Moments Lighting Ceremony - KOAM TV 7

Precious Moments Lighting Ceremony

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.

"Last year, I brought my 11-year-old daughter last June, and we just loved it so much," said Chaplin.

She's back the Friday after Thanksgiving with another daughter, ready to bond with one of her girls on a special evening.

"We saw on Facebook that they were having the lighting ceremony so I wanted to bring my oldest daughter this year," said Chaplin.

Convincing daughter Miranda to check out a lighting ceremony featuring 50,000 sparkling lights wasn't a tall order.

"We're really excited to do the candlelight service, and see all the lights, and get in the Christmas spirit," said Miranda.

And both mother and daughter have been enjoying precious moments figurines since Miranda was a little girl.

"We've actually been enjoying Precious Moments dolls our whole entire lives. I actually have one in my room with my birth stone in it, so it's really exciting to be here and see it all," said Miranda.

Last year's lighting ceremony hosted close to 1000 people, and the crowd this year might just top it. Precious Moments have helped created precious memories for the crowd, which is why the people are so important to the creator of Precious Moments.

"Meeting the people. That's really a very special thing to me," said Precious Moments creator Samuel Butcher. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Precious Moments Lighting Ceremony

    Precious Moments Lighting Ceremony

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:02 PM EST2017-11-25 04:02:30 GMT

    Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel. 

    More >>

    Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel. 

    More >>

  • Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Small Businesses Prepare For Small Business Saturday

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-24 23:49:19 GMT
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>
    Paris Skaggs of Blues Bike Company checks over a bike that is going to be on sale for their Small Business Saturday. He says he feels like getting a bike from their small business is a more customized way to purchase a bike. "We can really cater to a rider and get a bike set up that's really fit for them. You know, no two people wear the same shoe"  And with Cyber Monday following Small Business Saturday, one store sets their prices accordingly. "We try really hard...More >>

  • Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Attempted Aggravated Arson

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-11-24 22:17:53 GMT
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>
    Pittsburg Police investigate an attempted aggravated arson. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Miles Street at 7:42 pm on Thursday (11/23). They say the resident reported a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the side of her home. Officers say they learned the suspects lit a cloth on fire that was stuck in a glass alcohol bottle and threw the bottle at the front of the home. The fire went out before the bottle hit the home. No damage was done. Police are asking for in...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.