Precious Moments Lighting Ceremony

Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.

"Last year, I brought my 11-year-old daughter last June, and we just loved it so much," said Chaplin.

She's back the Friday after Thanksgiving with another daughter, ready to bond with one of her girls on a special evening.

"We saw on Facebook that they were having the lighting ceremony so I wanted to bring my oldest daughter this year," said Chaplin.

Convincing daughter Miranda to check out a lighting ceremony featuring 50,000 sparkling lights wasn't a tall order.

"We're really excited to do the candlelight service, and see all the lights, and get in the Christmas spirit," said Miranda.

And both mother and daughter have been enjoying precious moments figurines since Miranda was a little girl.

"We've actually been enjoying Precious Moments dolls our whole entire lives. I actually have one in my room with my birth stone in it, so it's really exciting to be here and see it all," said Miranda.

Last year's lighting ceremony hosted close to 1000 people, and the crowd this year might just top it. Precious Moments have helped created precious memories for the crowd, which is why the people are so important to the creator of Precious Moments.

"Meeting the people. That's really a very special thing to me," said Precious Moments creator Samuel Butcher.