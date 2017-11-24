Police Investigate Attempted Arson In Pittsburg

Police are investigating an attempted aggravated arson in Pittsburg, Kansas involving a homemade fire bomb. The incident happened at a home on the 300 block of North Miles Street. According to police a suspect lit a Molotov cocktail threw it at the front of the home, however the fire reportedly went out before hitting the house. The house was not damaged.
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>
The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.More >>
The deer, hit by another car, flew into the air and collided with the victim's vehicle.More >>
Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.More >>
Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.More >>
"The big change in this is now hypertension is defined as a blood pressure greater than 130."More >>
"The big change in this is now hypertension is defined as a blood pressure greater than 130."More >>