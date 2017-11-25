Pittsburg Woman Speaks Out After Molotov Cocktail Attack

Donna Ginter says on Thanksgiving night she was sitting down to watch a movie in her home when one of her nieces left a threatening voice mail on her phone.

She and her husband heard a something hard hit against their window and immediately went outside and smelled alcohol and saw the broken bottle with a singed rag in it.

"I never thought in a million years that my own family would come against me in this manner. Especially of all days..Thanksgiving day"

Although there was no home damage and nobody was hurt, living in fear afterward is what's hardest for Ginter.

