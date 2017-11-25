The Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Lions Club of Pittsburg and the Wesley House teamed up to feed the community, as well as help them see and hear.

People paid six dollars for a plate of spaghetti and sides with proceeds going towards helping more people in Pittsburg pay for hearing aids and glasses.

There were also raffle tickets for sale for a bike with proceeds going towards stocking the food shelves at the Wesley House.

The Lions Club Vice President explains how being able to see and hear properly could help a person gain independence.

"Locally, we have a lot of people that are of course low income. And those needs are super important. You can't go and fill out a job application if you can't see to take care of what you need to..or to be able to hear"

    •   
