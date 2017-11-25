The Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch

The Lions Club of Pittsburg and the Wesley House teamed up to feed the community, as well as help them see and hear.

People paid six dollars for a plate of spaghetti and sides with proceeds going towards helping more people in Pittsburg pay for hearing aids and glasses.

There were also raffle tickets for sale for a bike with proceeds going towards stocking the food shelves at the Wesley House.

The Lions Club Vice President explains how being able to see and hear properly could help a person gain independence.

"Locally, we have a lot of people that are of course low income. And those needs are super important. You can't go and fill out a job application if you can't see to take care of what you need to..or to be able to hear"