Making Winter Wreaths

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

With Thanksgiving behind us, many people are quickly preparing their homes for the holidays. Joplin Greenhouse and the Marketplace taught folks how to make their very own wreaths on Saturday. 

The winter wreath workshop"showed residents how to decorate their wreaths with pine cones, berries, and other fun accessories. The greenhouse holds workshops like this frequently, to get the community involved in green activities!

