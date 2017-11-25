Quantcast

Webb City Promotes Small Business Saturday

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Small Business Saturday sales were present throughout the four-states including in Webb City. The Webb City Chamber of Commerce offered residents the chance to win gift cards for shopping local today. Store owners say that shopping at small businesses is not only a benefit for stores but for customers as well.

Wig N' Out proprietor Crystal Vice says, "Customers are what keeps our doors open so it's really important to remember the smaller shops. And what we have to offer. You can get things you won't see everywhere else"

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales, you still can find some deals online during Cyber Monday.

