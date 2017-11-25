Quantcast

Small Business Saturday Brings Benefits Locally - KOAM TV 7

Small Business Saturday Brings Benefits Locally

Updated:

    Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes.
For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.
Webb: "It's kinda a tradition with my daughter-in-law and my daughter, my daughter comes to town, she's from out of town, and so, we just always have done this for the holiday weekend."
Webb and her family spent their day shopping in downtown Joplin, but, other communities participated as well, and Pittsburg took a different approach to attract shoppers.
Downtown Pittsburg Advisory Board member Sidney Anselmi: "If shoppers come downtown, pick up a passport, visit at least 10 of our 25 participating businesses, they'll be entered to win tons of prizes."
And there's good reason to entice those shoppers --
In Missouri, small businesses make up a whopping 99.4% of all Missouri businesses.
And in our area alone - small businesses employ around 30% to 80% of the workforce.
Then there's Kansas - where small businesses employ around 51% of all Kansans.
 And locally, up to  80% of the Southeast Kansas workforce.
Rebecca Lamshek with Artforms Gallery: "I think shopping local is 100% important. Keeping our money in our town for the people with the people that live here is great for our local economy"
Anselmi: "Shopping local, shopping small, supporting our retailers and our businesses is what makes downtown Pittsburg vibrant, and continues to help it grow."

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Small Business Saturday Brings Benefits Locally

    Small Business Saturday Brings Benefits Locally

    Saturday, November 25 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-11-26 03:13:39 GMT

        Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes. For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.

    More >>

        Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes. For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.

    More >>

  • Pre-Black Friday Sales Kick Off, Store Associates Put To Hard Work

    Pre-Black Friday Sales Kick Off, Store Associates Put To Hard Work

    Friday, November 24 2017 10:41 AM EST2017-11-24 15:41:46 GMT

        According to the National Retail Federation -- 154-million people participated in Black Friday shopping last year.     And the lines were back this evening.     Kohl's was one of the many stores nationwide with a special opening time for Pre-Black Friday sales, opening at 5 this evening.     The lines were already forming around 4:15 this afternoon.     Store officials say they had about 800 in line last ye...

    More >>

        According to the National Retail Federation -- 154-million people participated in Black Friday shopping last year.     And the lines were back this evening.     Kohl's was one of the many stores nationwide with a special opening time for Pre-Black Friday sales, opening at 5 this evening.     The lines were already forming around 4:15 this afternoon.     Store officials say they had about 800 in line last ye...

    More >>

  • Emergency Workers Keeping You Safe This Black Friday, But How Can You Keep Them Safe?

    Emergency Workers Keeping You Safe This Black Friday, But How Can You Keep Them Safe?

    Thursday, November 23 2017 3:48 PM EST2017-11-23 20:48:59 GMT

      Police in Joplin will *also* have a stronger presence over the next chunk of days.      Particularly tomorrow night and into Black Friday when the roads will be consumed with shoppers.

    More >>

      Police in Joplin will *also* have a stronger presence over the next chunk of days.      Particularly tomorrow night and into Black Friday when the roads will be consumed with shoppers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.