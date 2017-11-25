Small Business Saturday Brings Benefits Locally

Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes.

For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.

Webb: "It's kinda a tradition with my daughter-in-law and my daughter, my daughter comes to town, she's from out of town, and so, we just always have done this for the holiday weekend."

Webb and her family spent their day shopping in downtown Joplin, but, other communities participated as well, and Pittsburg took a different approach to attract shoppers.

Downtown Pittsburg Advisory Board member Sidney Anselmi: "If shoppers come downtown, pick up a passport, visit at least 10 of our 25 participating businesses, they'll be entered to win tons of prizes."

And there's good reason to entice those shoppers --

In Missouri, small businesses make up a whopping 99.4% of all Missouri businesses.

And in our area alone - small businesses employ around 30% to 80% of the workforce.

Then there's Kansas - where small businesses employ around 51% of all Kansans.

And locally, up to 80% of the Southeast Kansas workforce.

Rebecca Lamshek with Artforms Gallery: "I think shopping local is 100% important. Keeping our money in our town for the people with the people that live here is great for our local economy"

Anselmi: "Shopping local, shopping small, supporting our retailers and our businesses is what makes downtown Pittsburg vibrant, and continues to help it grow."