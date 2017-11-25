Miami Man Thrown From Top of Vehicle Dies of Injuries



A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Bryan Mitchel McGuirk was one of three people riding on top of a Jeep Cherokee loaded with nine other passengers including five children. The jeep swerved two miles west and north of Picher, Oklahoma. It entered a ditch, hit a tree and rolled.

The vehicle was driven by eighteen year old Kennedy Bruce of Welch, Oklahoma. Adrian Ellison of Columbus was also riding on top and was ejected one hundred feet and injured. The highway patrol indicates the Jeep was traveling at an unsafe speed for the gravel road. No charges are filed at this time.

The highway patrol press release follows here:

**Delayed Fatality**

Passenger one: Bryan Mitchel McGuirk succumbed to his injuries at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on 11/25/2017 at 1938 hours.

A personal injury collision occurred on 11/24/2017 at approximately 1519 hours on county road N 560, 2 miles west & 3/10 north of Picher in Ottawa County.

Vehicle one: 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by: Kennedy Rose Bruce /sic/ 18 year old white female of Welch, Oklahoma. Transported by Miami EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head, leg & trunk internal injuries in fair condition. Was pinned from 1519 hours until 1539 hours for a total of 20 minutes.

Passenger one: Bryan Mitchel McGuirk /sic/ 27 year old white male of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Med Flight to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Transferred by Med Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Admitted with head, arm, leg, trunk internal & trunk external injuries in poor condition. Was ejected 20 feet from point of impact.

Passenger two: William Russell Flagle /sic/ 19 year old white male of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Baxter EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head & leg injuries in fair condition.

Passenger three: Inola Sue Bartmess /sic/ 26 year old white female of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in fair condition.

Passenger four: Adrian Diane Ellison /sic/ 27 year old white female of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Baxter Springs EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Admitted with head, leg & arm injuries in fair condition. Was ejected 100 feet from point of impact.

Passenger five: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 7 year old white male of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in good condition.

Passenger six: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 8 year old white male of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Aero Care to St. Francis Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Admitted with head injuries in poor condition.

Passenger seven: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 5 year old female of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Quapaw EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in fair condition.

Passenger eight: Brandon Carter /sic/ 20 year old white male of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with arm & leg injuries in good condition. Was ejected an unknown distance from point of impact.

Passenger nine: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 2 year old white female of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with no injuries in good condition.

Passenger ten: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 17 year old white female of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Columbus EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Admitted with leg injuries in fair condition.

Passenger eleven: Dennis Todd Gibson /sic/ 21 year old white male of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Columbus EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Admitted with head injuries in fair condition.

Passenger twelve: Juvenile Name Withheld /sic/ 3 year old white male of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Miami EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in Good condition.

What happened: Vehicle one was traveling northbound on county road 560. Passengers one, four & eight were riding on top of vehicle one. Vehicle one swerved to the right, entered the ditch, grazed a tree & then struck another tree. Vehicle one rolled ½ times coming to rest on its top.

Condition of driver: Apparently normal

Cause of collision: Unsafe speed, for type of roadway (gravel, dirt, etc.)

Roadway: 2 lane – gravel – dry

Weather: Clear

Seatbelts: Equipped, Driver &, passenger two in use. Unknown if in use by passengers three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven & twelve.

Child restraint: In use by passenger nine.

Airbags: Equipped & Deployed

Pinned: See above

Ejected: See above

Investigated by Trooper Seth Hudson #756 of the Nowata County detachment.

Assisted by Lt. Brian Mcslarrow #156 of the Troop L detachment.

Assisted by Trooper Marcus Murphy #444 of the Craig County detachment.

Assisted by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Miami EMS, Columbus EMS, Baxter Springs EMS, Quapaw EMS, Commerce Fire Department, Quapaw Police Department, Aero Care & Med Flight.

“This report is based on the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

Authority: Trooper Seth Hudson #756

