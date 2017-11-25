Quantcast

Desirea Buerge Scores 20 Points, But Lions Fall to Avila 80-77

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Lions took ten-point lead going into halftime, but could not hang on as the Avila University Eagles scored their way back toward an 80-77 victory inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.
 
The Lions' (0-5) junior forward Desirea Buerge scored a season-high 20 points off the bench in her first game action of the season after going 5-for-10 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Senior forward Jenson Maydew added 13 points and six rebounds, while junior guard Chelsey Henry poured in 10 points in the loss.
 
Junior guard Kamiron Luptak and freshman forward Azaria Reed both recorded career-highs in points as Luptak had nine and Reed had seven. Luptak also finished the game leading the team in assists with five.
 
AU (2-4) had five players register double-digit scoring with Raven Bunn leading the way with 18 and Taylor Faulkner providing 17 both in starting roles.
 
MSSU came out of the gate on a 14-3 run to begin the first quarter and conclude the first period leading by 11 (20-9) and extend its lead to as much as 18 at the 5:42 mark of the second period. As a whole, the Lions shot over 50-percent from the field in the first half, pushing them toward a ten-point lead heading into halftime.
 
They would have the advantage for the majority of the third period until an Eagles layup by Carletta Jones tied the game up at 57-57 going into the final period of play. From that point on each team exchanged baskets left and right during the entire ten minutes when suddenly Au took over the lead for good on the brink of a 9-3 run to close out the game.
 
Southern looks to rebound in tomorrow's contest against the Ottawa University Braves (Kan.), slated for a 3:00 pm tip-off inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. 
 

