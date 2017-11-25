Quantcast

Gorillas Fall in a Shootout to Eckerd

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eckerd College scored 76 second-half points to claim a 114-105 victory over the Pittsburg State University men's basketball team Saturday (Nov. 25).

The Tritons (6-1) placed four players in double figures, including three players with 20+ points, and shot 63.5 percent from the field in claiming the win in the final game of the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic against the Gorillas (5-2).

Eckerd converted 75.3 percent of its shots in the final 20 minutes of play, making 25 of 33 shots overall. Drushaun McLaurn scored a game-high 33 points to pace the Tritons, while Trevon Young added 25 points and Blake Morrow finished with 23.

Pitt State led 47-42 with 18:20 to play in the game, but Eckerd scored 21 of the next 24 points to build a 63-50 cushion on Young's layup with 13:05 remaining.

The Tritons expanded their margin to as many as 18 points, at 79-61, with 10:13 to go, before the Gorillas chipped away to pull within four points, at 103-99, with 1:15 to play.

Xavier Adams scored a team-leading 30 points for Pitt State, while Grant Lozoya (19), Donovan Franklin (16) and Jabari Antwine (13) also scored in double figures. Adams added a team-best nine rebounds, while Antwine chipped in with six assists and five steals.

The Gorillas converted 31 of 39 free throws in a game slowed by 53 combined personal fouls.

