Gorillas Fall in a Shootout to Eckerd

Four Pitt State players score in double figures, but it's not enough.More >>
Four Pitt State players score in double figures, but it's not enough.More >>
Northern State's hot start is too much for Missouri Southern.More >>
Northern State's hot start is too much for Missouri Southern.More >>
Lions can't close it out against against the Eagles for their fifth loss in a row.More >>
Lions can't close it out against against the Eagles for their fifth loss in a row.More >>
The Cardinals earned their 14th title in program history Friday, beating Ladue 14-0.More >>
The Cardinals earned their 14th title in program history Friday, beating Ladue 14-0.More >>
Mikaela Burgess led all scorers with 22 points.More >>
Mikaela Burgess led all scorers with 22 points.More >>
The Lions will host Avila on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday.More >>
The Lions will host Avila on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
With Thanksgiving behind us, many people are quickly preparing their homes for the holidays. Joplin Greenhouse and the Marketplace taught folks how to make their very own wreaths on Saturday.More >>
With Thanksgiving behind us, many people are quickly preparing their homes for the holidays. Joplin Greenhouse and the Marketplace taught folks how to make their very own wreaths on Saturday.More >>
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>
Melina Chaplin is a Kansas City mom who's been creating some precious moments with her daughters at the Precious Moments Chapel.More >>