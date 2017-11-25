Quantcast

Funeral Services Announced for MSSU Student Killed in Crash - KOAM TV 7

Funeral Services Announced for MSSU Student Killed in Crash

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles. Vu was the third person killed in the crash and died at the hospital from her injuries. Vivian will be blessed at 11:00 am after Sunday mass, November 26th at the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix.  The following Monday, November 28th, visitation services will be held at 6:00 pm at the Mason-Woodard mortuary.  Vivian's funeral service will be on Tuesday at the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix starting at 10:00 am.

