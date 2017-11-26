Quantcast

Kansas Air Quality Meets Federal Standards

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Topeka, KS -


Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.  The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, strengthened its standards based on scientific evidence about the  ozone's effects on public health. Kansas has twenty air monitors across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt recently sent a letter to Gov. Sam Brownback saying this is good news for the citizens of Kansas. Pruitt's letter also encouraged the state to continue efforts to maintain air quality that meets the 2015 ground-level ozone standards.
    
Ozone can effect  public health particularly at risk groups such as children, older adults and people with lung diseases.

