Kansas Air Quality Meets Federal Standards

Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.More >>
Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.More >>
Kansas gives up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to a list of tax credits each year, but finding out which companies and individuals benefit has proven difficult.More >>
Kansas gives up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to a list of tax credits each year, but finding out which companies and individuals benefit has proven difficult.More >>
Family and friends line up to sprinkle holy water on the casket of a young woman near to the hearts of many. "Vivian was my best friend. She was my traveling partner, she was going to be my maid of honor. She was my person" says her older sister, Diana Vu. "She's like a big gift from God to all of us..a gift that we continue to cherish. We continue to thank god for the gift of her life" says Father Simon Le. It's not her official funeral service, but a bles...More >>
Family and friends line up to sprinkle holy water on the casket of a young woman near to the hearts of many. "Vivian was my best friend. She was my traveling partner, she was going to be my maid of honor. She was my person" says her older sister, Diana Vu. "She's like a big gift from God to all of us..a gift that we continue to cherish. We continue to thank god for the gift of her life" says Father Simon Le. It's not her official funeral service, but a bles...More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>