Oswego Kansas Loses A Restaurant

The city of Oswego loses a popular fast food restaurant. The Sonic on the intersection of 6th St. and Commercial St. has closed its doors. The burger joint, which has location throughout the 4-states, held its last day of business in Oswego yesterday. Many town residents are sad to see it go, but some say this could be an opportunity for a local business to fill the void left by the chain.

Owner of the Oswego Drug Store Steven Charles says, "Whenever you lose a business it saddens a community. It hurts a community, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the economy. And you're seeing losses in larger cities as well as smaller communities. And its really felt very hard in the small communities, but hopefully we can get something else to replace it."

No word yet, on if the location will remain a sonic drive-in or not. The restaurant's closure cost thirteen people their jobs.