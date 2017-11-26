Quantcast

Blessing Service Held For Late MSSU Student, Vivian Vu - KOAM TV 7

Blessing Service Held For Late MSSU Student, Vivian Vu

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Family and friends line up to sprinkle holy water on the casket of a young woman near to the hearts of many.

"Vivian was my best friend. She was my traveling partner, she was going to be my maid of honor. She was my person" says her older sister, Diana Vu.

"She's like a big gift from God to all of us..a gift that we continue to cherish. We continue to thank god for the gift of her life" says Father Simon Le.

It's not her official funeral service, but a blessing ceremony. And a time for her loved ones to be together during a difficult time.

"We are lost right now. It's just beyond words and expression that we can say" says her aunt Kristin Lozano.

Some family members wore a white ribbon as a sign of mourning.

"She was this feisty little person, she has a big personality and cared for the world more than she cared for herself" says Diana.

Vivian 's sister Diana said that she loved to travel. And a recent trip to South Korea inspired her to want to be a diplomat one day and  help people in third world countries.

But during her time on Earth...she helped her friends from the church youth group.

"She has touched each of the youth group members with her generosity and love" says Father Simon Le.

"She helped them and encouraged them as much as she can. And tried to you know..give them inspiration" says Lozano.

Diana says to keep your friends and family close.

"Every day is not guaranteed with a person..to make sure people know that they are loved no matter what circumstances you're in" says Diana.

A visitation for Vivian Vu is scheduled for 6PM Monday night at the Mason Woodard Mortuary. A funeral mass is set for Tuesday at 10AM, at the Congregation of Mother Coredemptrix in Carthage. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FORT SCOTT CANDLELIGHT TOUR

    FORT SCOTT CANDLELIGHT TOUR

    Monday, November 27 2017 9:48 AM EST2017-11-27 14:48:12 GMT
    Michael Hayslip founds out how the community can get involved in this weekend's Candlelight Tours at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.  For more details about this year's historic event click here.More >>
    Michael Hayslip founds out how the community can get involved in this weekend's Candlelight Tours at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.  For more details about this year's historic event click here.More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-27-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-27-17

    Monday, November 27 2017 9:42 AM EST2017-11-27 14:42:38 GMT
    VIVIAN VU SERVICE The family and friends of Vivian Vu gathered for a blessing service on Sunday.  Vivian died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a car accident.  It wasn't her official funeral or visitation--but a blessing service where her loved ones could be together in prayer.  Visitation for vu is scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight at Mason Woodard Funeral Home. KANSAS AIR QUALITY Good news for the state of Kansas. Residents can breathe a little easier! ...More >>
    VIVIAN VU SERVICE The family and friends of Vivian Vu gathered for a blessing service on Sunday.  Vivian died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a car accident.  It wasn't her official funeral or visitation--but a blessing service where her loved ones could be together in prayer.  Visitation for vu is scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight at Mason Woodard Funeral Home. KANSAS AIR QUALITY Good news for the state of Kansas. Residents can breathe a little easier! ...More >>

  • 150 Years of Oswego

    150 Years of Oswego

    Sunday, November 26 2017 10:00 PM EST2017-11-27 03:00:08 GMT

    Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.

    More >>

    Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.