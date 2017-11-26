Blessing Service Held For Late MSSU Student, Vivian Vu

Family and friends line up to sprinkle holy water on the casket of a young woman near to the hearts of many.

"Vivian was my best friend. She was my traveling partner, she was going to be my maid of honor. She was my person" says her older sister, Diana Vu.

"She's like a big gift from God to all of us..a gift that we continue to cherish. We continue to thank god for the gift of her life" says Father Simon Le.

It's not her official funeral service, but a blessing ceremony. And a time for her loved ones to be together during a difficult time.

"We are lost right now. It's just beyond words and expression that we can say" says her aunt Kristin Lozano.

Some family members wore a white ribbon as a sign of mourning.

"She was this feisty little person, she has a big personality and cared for the world more than she cared for herself" says Diana.

Vivian 's sister Diana said that she loved to travel. And a recent trip to South Korea inspired her to want to be a diplomat one day and help people in third world countries.

But during her time on Earth...she helped her friends from the church youth group.

"She has touched each of the youth group members with her generosity and love" says Father Simon Le.

"She helped them and encouraged them as much as she can. And tried to you know..give them inspiration" says Lozano.

Diana says to keep your friends and family close.

"Every day is not guaranteed with a person..to make sure people know that they are loved no matter what circumstances you're in" says Diana.

A visitation for Vivian Vu is scheduled for 6PM Monday night at the Mason Woodard Mortuary. A funeral mass is set for Tuesday at 10AM, at the Congregation of Mother Coredemptrix in Carthage.