Kansas Tax Credit Questions

Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.More >>
Kansas gives up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to a list of tax credits each year, but finding out which companies and individuals benefit has proven difficult.More >>
Family and friends line up to sprinkle holy water on the casket of a young woman near to the hearts of many. "Vivian was my best friend. She was my traveling partner, she was going to be my maid of honor. She was my person" says her older sister, Diana Vu. "She's like a big gift from God to all of us..a gift that we continue to cherish. We continue to thank god for the gift of her life" says Father Simon Le. It's not her official funeral service, but a bles...More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
