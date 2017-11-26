Kansas Tax Credit Questions

(AP) - Kansas gives up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to a list of tax credits each year, but finding out which companies and individuals benefit has proven difficult.



The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas is a rare state that forbids disclosure of tax credit recipients, arguing that it's confidential taxpayer information.



An official from corporate tax break watchdog Good Jobs First says the lack of disclosure provides no way of analyzing whether corporate tax credits actually work.



Tax credits allow recipients to lower their tax liability as a reward for making certain investments or behavior, such as scholarship programs, adoptions or paying employees above-average wages.



The Kansas Department of Revenue reports that the state recorded $530 million in foregone revenue from tax credits in 2015.