Lopez Drops 24 Points in Victory Over Colorado Mines

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS

GOLDEN, Colo. — Shelby Lopez scored a game high 24 points to help lead the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 60-50 road win over Colorado School of Mines Saturday (Nov. 25).



The Gorillas (6-0) overcame a 28 percent shooting night by holding the Orediggers (3-3) to a nearly identical shooting percentage in the contest. Pitt State made just 17 of 60 shots from the floor, but the Gorillas held CSM to 19 of 68 shooting. Pitt State made eight 3-pointers to three by the Orediggers and the Gorillas outscored their foes, 18-9, at the foul line.



Lopez converted six of eight shots from the floor, including four of six from 3-point range. She also made eight of 10 free throws. Mikaela Burgess added 11 points for the Gorillas, while Madison Northcutt finished with seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds.



Elizabeth Tomon scored a team-leading 11 points for the Orediggers while Nicole Archambeau also scored in double figures with 10 points.