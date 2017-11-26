MSSU Women Claim First Win of the Season

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Lions took a nine-point lead into halftime and never looked back as Southern won, 75-60 over the Ottawa University Braves for its first victory of the 2017-18 season inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center Sunday afternoon.



The Lions (1-5) were led by junior guard Chelsey Henry with 17 points off of 50-percent shooting from the field (6-for-12). Junior guard Kamiron Luptak created instant offense off the bench for the Lions finishing the day pouring in a career-high 15 points in the win.



Junior forward Desirea Buerge recorded her fifth career double-double inserting 12 points and grabbing ten rebounds in her second game back, while senior forward Jenson Maydew added 12 points as well to go along with eight rebounds on the day.



OU's (2-8) forward Jessica King paced the Braves with a 20-point performance, while both guards Jenna Kramer and Jennifer Anthony each contributed 12 points in the loss.



The Braves cut the lead to two (27-25) at the 7:52 mark of the second period, but the Lions offense pushed the tempo and complete the half on a 15-2 run to lead 42-33.



OU would find itself within two points (44-42) with 3:42 left in the third period, but Southern had another answer for them in the form of a 10-0 run and finish out the third period with a 15-point Advantage heading into the final period. The Lions held strong in the fourth by never allowing the Braves to reach a deficit under nine.



The Lions look to carry the momentum with them as they travel to Fort Hays State to open up MIAA conference play on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 pm inside the Gross Memorial Coliseum.