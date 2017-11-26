150 Years of Oswego

Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding. The town capped off a year of celebrations with a notable guest speaker.

Frank Stout Deming Jr. is the descendant of a notable family in the town. He spoke about the Deming family's history and their role in the establishment of Oswego.

It was all done in the former Presbyterian church, known only as "the church," which has long been part of the town's identity.

"Within an earlier generation, the church played a larger role within communities than it does today. It was functioned not only for Sunday mornings but I think also as a community center throughout the week," said Deming Jr. The Presbyterian church was founded in 1868. It moved to a new building in 1908 where still stands today.

