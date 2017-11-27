Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-27-17

VIVIAN VU SERVICE

  • The family and friends of Vivian Vu gathered for a blessing service on Sunday.  Vivian died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a car accident.  It wasn't her official funeral or visitation--but a blessing service where her loved ones could be together in prayer.  Visitation for vu is scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight at Mason Woodard Funeral Home.

KANSAS AIR QUALITY

  • Good news for the state of Kansas. Residents can breathe a little easier!   The Environmental Protection Agency says all 105 counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.  The EPA strengthened its standards based on scientific evidence about the ozone's effects on public health.  Kansas has 20 air monitors across the state.

JOHN CONYERS

  • Michigan Representative John Conyers, who's involved in a sexual misconduct controversy, says he will no longer serve on the Judiciary Committee while he's being investigated for sexual harassment.  The longest serving member of the house, though, insists he also has no plans to resign.  In a statement Sunday, the 88-year-old, says he looks forward to vindication.

CYBER MONDAY

  • Deal hunters will be pouring over the internet today on this, Cyber Monday.  Analysts predict a record breaking year, forecasting almost $7 Billion dollars in sales this one day alone.

    Michael Hayslip founds out how the community can get involved in this weekend's Candlelight Tours at the Fort Scott National Historic Site.
    Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.

    Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.

