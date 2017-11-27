Quantcast

Senator Cites Oklahoma and Kansas as Washington Considers Tax Plan

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A Republican U-S Senator from Oklahoma is pointing to the experiences of Oklahoma and Kansas as federal lawmakers consider a new tax plan.
     Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford says GOP leaders are working on a potential revenue "backstop" in case the party's tax cut legislation fails to produce hoped-for levels of growth and tax receipts.
    Lankford said he and other Republicans are working on "just-in-case options" to add to the measure during Senate floor debate this week. He appears to be talking about a mechanism that could automatically force tax rates back up if revenues fall short.
    Lankford cited the experience of states like Oklahoma and Kansas, which are now facing big shortfalls after aggressively cutting taxes. He added that lawmakers "should build in the 'what if?' What if this doesn't work?"
    The Republican tax plan would cut corporate and personal taxes by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade. Lawmakers are working on ways to pay for those cuts.
    President Trump and Senate Republicans are scrambling to change a GOP tax bill in an effort to win over holdout GOP senators and pass a tax package by the end of the year.
    
 

  Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-11-28 04:17:06 GMT

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-28 00:03:15 GMT

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-11-27 23:43:18 GMT
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
