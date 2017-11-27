President Trump to Visit Missouri This Week

President Trump will visit Missouri as he promotes a federal tax proposal.
He'll be in St. Charles Missouri Near St.Louis for a speech Wednesday, his second visit to Missouri in three months.
The speech announced Monday comes as the president and other Republicans seek tax reform. The House passed a $1.5 trillion bill and Senate GOP leaders hope to push their bill through this week. The package blends a sharp reduction in top corporate and business tax rates with more modest relief for individuals.
The president also discussed the need for tax reform in August in Springfield.
Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says Hawley will be at the event and supports the tax plan. Hawley is running for Senate in 2018, seeking to unseat Democrat Claire McCaskill.
