Quantcast

President Trump to Visit Missouri This Week - KOAM TV 7

President Trump to Visit Missouri This Week

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

      President Trump will visit Missouri as he promotes a federal tax proposal.
    He'll be in St. Charles Missouri Near St.Louis for a speech Wednesday, his second visit to Missouri in three months.
    The speech announced Monday comes as the president and other Republicans seek tax reform. The House passed a $1.5 trillion bill and Senate GOP leaders hope to push their bill through this week. The package blends a sharp reduction in top corporate and business tax rates with more modest relief for individuals.
    The president also discussed the need for tax reform in August in Springfield.
    Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says Hawley will be at the event and supports the tax plan. Hawley is running for Senate in 2018, seeking to unseat Democrat Claire McCaskill.
    

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-11-28 04:17:06 GMT

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

  • New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-28 00:03:15 GMT

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

  • Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-11-27 23:43:18 GMT
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.