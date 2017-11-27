Quantcast

Joplin Disaster Recovery Is Focus of McCaskill, Blunt Request - KOAM TV 7

Senators ask that FEMA give full and fair consideration to city’s extension request following 2011 tornado

Joplin Disaster Recovery Is Focus of McCaskill, Blunt Request

Updated:
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri) U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)
WASHINGTON -

U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt are calling for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to give full consideration to Joplin’s request for an extension to the deadline for completing four projects as part of recovery efforts from the 2011 tornado that devastated the region.

The projects will repair streets, sidewalks, catch basins, curbs and gutters. An extension allows Joplin to complete the projects as part of the city’s broader disaster recovery efforts while continuing to receive reimbursements from FEMA.

“We respectfully request that you fully and fairly consider the city’s request…as Joplin continues to recover from the devastating EF-5 tornado that struck the city on May 22, 2011,” wrote the Senators in a letter to FEMA’s Acting Region VII Administrator. “We understand that these extensions would give Joplin flexibility in coordinating several infrastructure projects…Specifically, it would allow Joplin to better sequence the infrastructure projects in a way that may help reduce wasteful spending.”

McCaskill and Blunt have continued to support recovery efforts in the Joplin area since the 2011 tornado. Earlier this year, the Senators wrote to the Department of Homeland Security supporting the Joplin Public School System’s second appeal for funding high school repairs.

Read the Senators’ letter to FEMA HERE.

