Quantcast

Convicted Oklahoma Murderer To Get Chance For Parole - KOAM TV 7

Convicted Oklahoma Murderer To Get Chance For Parole

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    An Oklahoma man is among the latest inmates to get a chance at parole despite receiving a life sentence.    
     The Supreme Court said Monday it won't get involved in the  case of Keighton Budder.
    A federal appeals court had previously set aside Budder's sentence for violent crimes he committed as a juvenile.
    Budder was convicted of rape and other charges and received three consecutive life sentences plus 20 years. 
    Under Oklahoma law he'd have had to serve almost 132 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
    A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit said earlier this year that the sentence violates a Supreme Court ruling that forbids life-without-parole sentences for juvenile non-homicide offenders.
    The appeals court sent the case back to Oklahoma courts for Budder to be resentenced.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-11-28 04:17:06 GMT

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

  • New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-28 00:03:15 GMT

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

  • Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-11-27 23:43:18 GMT
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.