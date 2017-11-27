Kansas Church Loses Legal Battle Concerning Protests at Funerals

A Kansas-based church has lost its legal battle to protest at funerals in Nebraska.
A Nebraska law enacted in 2006 prohibits protests near a cemetery, mortuary or church from one hour before the beginning of a funeral to two hours after.
Members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church challenged the law but have lost in lower courts.
The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up the case. As a result, the Nebraska law stands.
Members of the Westboro Baptist Church routinely conduct anti-gay protests outside military funerals.
A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend.
"It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."
Oswego is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.