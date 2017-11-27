Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

"I kind of want it, that's a great deal"

Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work.

"I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping"

But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipping, the Better Business Bureau has an idea for you to check out....site to store shipping.

The warehouse will ship the product to the store if they don't already have it in stock. Then you can go pick it up from that store. So it's a way to help save you some money if there are shipping fees involved" says Denise Groene from the Better Business Bureau.

Even from the safety of your own home there still are some things you need to lookout for.

"I definitely make sure that when I'm purchasing that i have the little lock at the top of the URL page to make sure it's a safe site before I put in my credit card information" says Jones.

The BBB suggests that you make sure there's an "s" after the http...that "s" stands for "security" and means that the website is safe.

"The deals just kind of kept coming through. You know you're emailed these deals"

the BBB recommends that you check the email address of the ad sender before checking it out..and says that no big box store will email you from a Hotmail or Gmail account

A couple tips to make sure you're being smart before you add to your virtual cart.

