Stolen Red Kettle Stand

A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend.

"I consider it stealing from the less fortunate, when they steal a kettle. Because we're out here doing this to help the community," said bell ringer and volunteer Rodney Mccallum.

The stands are expensive, but not because of a high resale value.

"Almost 500 dollars for the stand and sign, because they're specially made for the Salvation Army," said Joplin Salvation Army's Major Beckie Sterns.

The stand was stolen sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning. Now, there are concerns that whoever stole it might try to take advantage of Four State generosity.

"We're concerned with setting up a stand where we normally wouldn't be or putting it, or on a Sunday when we wouldn't be out on a Sunday trying to collect funds," said Stearns.

So if you're in the charitable spirit, and plan on giving in the Joplin area, exercise a bit of caution.

"If it doesn't look like our normal plastic or metal kettles, if it's just a pale that's been painted red or anything that would look like it's not a part of that, we would ask you to just call us and let us know," said Stearns.

Stearns says to also make sure the bell ringer is wearing an official Salvation Army apron. While odds are the Joplin bell ringer you see on your next shopping trip isn't a crook, it's better to be safe, than sorry. Click this link for a list of all official Joplin Salvation Army kettle locations.