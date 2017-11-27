Quantcast

Girls Classic Kicks Off in Carl Junction - KOAM TV 7

Girls Classic Kicks Off in Carl Junction

Updated:

The CJ Classic Girls' basketball tournament got started on Monday in Carl Junction. Here are scores from round 1:

Nevada 51 McDonald Co. 47
Neosho 47 Jasper 28
Webb City JV 47 Liberal 41
Seneca 20 Carl Junction 60

Carl Junction will face Webb City JV in the semifinals on Tuesday. Neosho will face Nevada. The winners of those two games will play in the championship on Thursday night at 8:30. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Stolen Red Kettle Stand

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-11-28 04:17:06 GMT

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    More >>

  • New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    New Sports Complex Proposed for Carl Junction

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-28 00:03:15 GMT

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

    More >>

  • Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Cyber Monday Shopping Tips

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-11-27 23:43:18 GMT
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping" But if the website you're shopping from requires that you spend more than you would like to in order to get free shipp...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.