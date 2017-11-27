Quantcast

Lawsuit Seeks Tar Creek Audit Results

By Dowe Quick
    A nonprofit public watchdog is suing Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for refusing to release a special audit into criminal allegations connected to the state's effort to clean up heavily polluted communities in the Tar Creek area of northwest Oklahoma.
               Lead pollution there has long been blamed on waste left by mining operations decades ago. 
    Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court Monday against Hunter and Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones, seeking the release of a 2011 audit that was conducted at the request of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.  Jones' office had conducted the audit looking into suspected unlawful contracting practices of a state trust involved in a buyout of residents in the lead-polluted communities.  After the audit's completion, Pruitt ordered it not to be released.
    Hunter's office declined comment Monday on the lawsuit.
    

    A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    "It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."

     "I kind of want it, that's a great deal" Christy Jones is getting her holiday shopping started before she even leaves her Joplin home for work. "I love just being able to sit in the comfort of my own home. And getting all my shopping done and having all my packages delivered to me so i don't have to fight the crowds out on Christmas shopping"
