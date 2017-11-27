Lawsuit Seeks Tar Creek Audit Results

A nonprofit public watchdog is suing Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for refusing to release a special audit into criminal allegations connected to the state's effort to clean up heavily polluted communities in the Tar Creek area of northwest Oklahoma.
Lead pollution there has long been blamed on waste left by mining operations decades ago.
Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court Monday against Hunter and Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones, seeking the release of a 2011 audit that was conducted at the request of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Jones' office had conducted the audit looking into suspected unlawful contracting practices of a state trust involved in a buyout of residents in the lead-polluted communities. After the audit's completion, Pruitt ordered it not to be released.
Hunter's office declined comment Monday on the lawsuit.
