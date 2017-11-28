Quantcast

Former Oklahoma Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Fraud

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A former correctional officer at a private prison for federal inmates in Oklahoma could be sentenced to prison himself.
    Charles Daniel Lynn of El Reno Oklahoma admits he accepted a bribe and conspired to commit wire fraud.
    U.S. Attorney Mark Yancey says the 34-year-old suspect entered guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City.
    Lynn was a correctional officer at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton, a low-security institution that contracts with the government to house federal inmates.
    A federal indictment in August alleged that Lynn agreed to deliver contraband including cellphones, electronic music players and other items to an inmate at the prison in exchange for money.
    Lynn faces up to 15 years in prison. .
 

