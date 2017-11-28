Quantcast

Joplin Man Sues Governor In Board of Education Dispute

By Dowe Quick
     A Joplin man who was appointed to the Missouri Board of Education and then blocked from voting on the fate of the state education commissioner is suing Governor Eric Greitens.
    John Sumners publicly alleged in mid-November that the governor's staff pressured him to vote to during a board meeting Nov. 21 to replace education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
    Less than a day before that meeting, Greitens tried to rescind Sumners' nomination and instead nominate Jennifer Edwards of Springfield.
    In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cole County, Sumners asked the court to determine whether he remains a board member and whether Greitens broke the law by rescinding his appointment.    
    The lawsuit names Greitens, Edwards and seven board members.
    The governor's spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


 

