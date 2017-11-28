Construction Delays May Push Opening of Business 60 Bridge Near Monett into 2018

Progress continues on a project to replace the Business 60 railroad bridge east of Monett but construction delays may push the opening of the new bridge into 2018, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The original date for completion of the bridge and the reopening of Business Route 60 is December 29. The contractor and MoDOT are working diligently to make that deadline, but construction delays may cause the completion date to move to January 2018.

Winter weather could further delay work. If this occurs, the bridge opening will be delayed until spring 2018. MoDOT will continue to keep the community informed of the bridge progress, with every effort being made to keep the project on track.

Business 60 was closed in mid-July 2017 to allow contractor crews to replace the deteriorating bridge over the railroad tracks.

Hartman Construction of Springfield is the prime contractor on the project. The total estimated project cost is $3.7 million.