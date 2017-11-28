Quantcast

Construction Delays May Push Opening of Business 60 Bridge Near - KOAM TV 7

Construction Delays May Push Opening of Business 60 Bridge Near Monett into 2018

Updated:
Lawrence County, MO -

Progress continues on a project to replace the Business 60 railroad bridge east of Monett but construction delays may push the opening of the new bridge into 2018, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The original date for completion of the bridge and the reopening of Business Route 60 is December 29. The contractor and MoDOT are working diligently to make that deadline, but construction delays may cause the completion date to move to January 2018.

Winter weather could further delay work. If this occurs, the bridge opening will be delayed until spring 2018. MoDOT will continue to keep the community informed of the bridge progress, with every effort being made to keep the project on track.

Business 60 was closed in mid-July 2017 to allow contractor crews to replace the deteriorating bridge over the railroad tracks.

Hartman Construction of Springfield is the prime contractor on the project. The total estimated project cost is $3.7 million.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-29 01:04:27 GMT

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Officials Face Lawsuit Over Tar Creek Audit

    Oklahoma Officials Face Lawsuit Over Tar Creek Audit

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-11-29 00:36:43 GMT
    It seems like a ghost town, but an investigation held here more than 6 years ago is coming back to life.    A non-profit watchdog group called "Campaign for Accountability" is suing Oklahoma's Attorney General for failing to release results of an audit. In the complaint, there's a letter from the state auditor and inspector requesting the "then" attorney general, the current head of the EPA  Scott Pruitt to publish the results of an audit...More >>
    It seems like a ghost town, but an investigation held here more than 6 years ago is coming back to life.    A non-profit watchdog group called "Campaign for Accountability" is suing Oklahoma's Attorney General for failing to release results of an audit. In the complaint, there's a letter from the state auditor and inspector requesting the "then" attorney general, the current head of the EPA  Scott Pruitt to publish the results of an audit...More >>

  • Adopt-a-Family Program Provides Christmas for Those in Need

    Adopt-a-Family Program Provides Christmas for Those in Need

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-11-29 00:39:14 GMT

    The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses  are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives. 

    More >>

    The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses  are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.