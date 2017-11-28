Adopt-a-Family Program Provides Christmas for Those in Need

Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.More >>
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
CJ SPORTS AUTHORITY Voters will soon decide the fate of a new sports complex proposal in Carl junction. The proposal calls for five new baseball and softball fields, along with one new tee ball field. The project would be built on 40 acres on the west side of town. The total cost of this proposal sits right now at around $4.8 million dollars. Tax payers will soon decide if increased city property taxes *only in Carl junction* will pay for this propose...More >>
A Salvation Army kettle stand was stolen outside of the Hobby Lobby in Joplin over Thanksgiving weekend.More >>
"It's a huge step for Carl Junction to be able to consider something like this."More >>
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
