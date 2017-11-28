Adopt-a-Family Program Provides Christmas for Those in Need

The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.

Anna Gonzales said, "It was like overwhelming. It was so many gifts."

The Gonzales boys like toys. Two boys are at home, one at school and there's a baby on the way. Home depot adopted the family through the Salvation Army last year not long after the family had just gotten a loan to buy a house. That made their budget tight last Christmas.

Something Anna said can be hard for kids to understand. She said, "They don't know the meaning of not having money and having money. And they see kids with other stuff, with toys. This person has this or they go to the store. They grab a bunch of toys, they always do this and think you can buy it for them and no, we can't right now. We gotta pay the bills."

Della Guthrie-Murray and other home depot employees gave two car loads of toys and gifts.

Della explained, "You know it gives back to the community. It’s something, the one thing you can do to make somebody’s Christmas special and it didn’t have to be big."

Adopt a family is typically an anonymous program but there are benefits to the company too by bringing some camaraderie to employees.

Della said, "Whether they helped wrap, they gave presents, did whatever. Yeah, it kind of brought everybody together."

They even supplied the family with a Christmas tree. Della said, “It was just a fun wonderful thing to do. It's not hard. It’s not difficult but it made it fun for the season."

And it was a gesture that took mom and dad by surprise.

Anna said,"Their dad, oh gosh, when he saw all of that! He's so emotional, he cried. We're very grateful it was nice, it was amazing."

Businesses can still take part in adopt-a-family this year. Just contact the Joplin Salvation Army.

