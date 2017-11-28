Quantcast

Missouri gets REAL ID Extension - KOAM TV 7

Missouri gets REAL ID Extension

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

  People with Missouri-issued driver licenses and identification cards will be able to use them for federal ID purposes most of next year.  

 The Department of  Homeland Security has granted Missouri a temporary waiver that will allow state residents to board airplanes and enter federal installations using their current driver's licenses and identification cards.

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. Without the waiver, Missourians without a federally approved identification might have been unable to board airplanes beginning in January.       
     
            "I am pleased DHS has recognized the State's efforts on this issue," said Joel Walters, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, the state agency that oversees the issuance of driver licenses. "With this extension, Missourians will not be inconvenienced while we continue our work to improve state-issued identification." 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:21 AM EST2017-11-29 14:21:24 GMT
    Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area. The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BAS...More >>
    Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area. The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BAS...More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-29 14:28:26 GMT

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

    More >>

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

    More >>

  • Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-29 01:04:27 GMT

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.