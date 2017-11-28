Missouri gets REAL ID Extension

People with Missouri-issued driver licenses and identification cards will be able to use them for federal ID purposes most of next year.

The Department of Homeland Security has granted Missouri a temporary waiver that will allow state residents to board airplanes and enter federal installations using their current driver's licenses and identification cards.

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. Without the waiver, Missourians without a federally approved identification might have been unable to board airplanes beginning in January.



"I am pleased DHS has recognized the State's efforts on this issue," said Joel Walters, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, the state agency that oversees the issuance of driver licenses. "With this extension, Missourians will not be inconvenienced while we continue our work to improve state-issued identification."