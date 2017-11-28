Pittsburg Parks & Recreation to host Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop

TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action. Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust. The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...More >>
TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action. Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust. The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...More >>
Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.More >>
Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.More >>
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
CJ SPORTS AUTHORITY Voters will soon decide the fate of a new sports complex proposal in Carl junction. The proposal calls for five new baseball and softball fields, along with one new tee ball field. The project would be built on 40 acres on the west side of town. The total cost of this proposal sits right now at around $4.8 million dollars. Tax payers will soon decide if increased city property taxes *only in Carl junction* will pay for this propose...More >>
CJ SPORTS AUTHORITY Voters will soon decide the fate of a new sports complex proposal in Carl junction. The proposal calls for five new baseball and softball fields, along with one new tee ball field. The project would be built on 40 acres on the west side of town. The total cost of this proposal sits right now at around $4.8 million dollars. Tax payers will soon decide if increased city property taxes *only in Carl junction* will pay for this propose...More >>
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host their 9th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop this Saturday, December 2, in the lower level of Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. The Holiday Craft Fair, which runs from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, features a variety of holiday vendors selling artisan and handmade crafts. This craft fair provides a one-stop-shop for those needing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for family and frie...More >>
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host their 9th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop this Saturday, December 2, in the lower level of Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. The Holiday Craft Fair, which runs from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, features a variety of holiday vendors selling artisan and handmade crafts. This craft fair provides a one-stop-shop for those needing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for family and frie...More >>