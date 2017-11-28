Afton Prepares for State Semifinals

The Afton Eagles are right back where they were last season.

This time they're hoping for a different results.

The Eagles are 12-0 and in the Class A state semifinals, where Friday they will face the Thomas Terriers for a spot in the state title game. Thomas is 11-2 on the season.

Afton made it to the semifinals last year, but fell to Hominy 43-15 to end their season. That loss has them motivated to get the job done this year.

"It's most of these guys' last hurrah," says head coach Zach Gardner, "Hopefully things play out better."

"It definitely sets in the back or your head," says senior RB/LB Zach Henry, "I think we're going to take that in and have a little chip on our shoulder."