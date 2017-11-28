Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/24/2017

Incident Spotlight

Today, in broad daylight, at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Maiden Lane a male was witnessed breaking into a vehicle by shattering a window and then stealing a purse. He fled on foot as witnesses attempted to follow. Officers located him a short distance away. The property was returned to the victim and the suspect was arrested on felony charges. We always remind people not to leave valuables in their cars, this is a rare example of the victim getting their property back immediately thanks to witnesses.