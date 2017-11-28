Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/27/2017

Incident Spotlight

Last night at 10:35pm one of our officers was southbound on Schifferdecker and passed a car that was headed northbound. The officer noticed it had a temporary tag on the rear with no license plate light. He turned around to further check on the temp tag, and the car quickly turned east onto 3rd without using a turn signal. The officer activated his lights to stop the car. The three occupants looked back at the driver, but the car continued driving. The vehicle then turned south on Oak and the officer activated his siren. The vehicle stopped at 4th and Oak, but then turned back west on 4th before stopping. The driver told the officer he didn't see him when asked why he kept driving.

Ultimately, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and receiving stolen property. He had a female's Missouri Driver's License in his wallet that was reported stolen to us from a purse snatching here in town. The back seat passenger also gave a false name. He was found to have felony burglary warrant along with traffic warrants. He also had a gun under his seat and bullets in his pocket and was found to be a convicted felon. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.