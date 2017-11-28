Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/28/2017

Yesterday at 1:05pm our officers responded to an address in the southwest part of the city for a domestic assault. They met the female victim away from the residence and she reported that she was choked and assaulted by the suspect, who is her boyfriend. Officer approached the house and saw the male suspect run into the house. It was determined that he and another male were hiding in the attic. Officers were able to talk them down and arrested both. The first for domestic assault and warrants and the second male for warrants. Due to poor living conditions in the home, drug use in the home and drug paraphernalia within reach of a three year old child, a female was arrested at the residence for endangering the welfare of a child. The child was taken into state protective custody.