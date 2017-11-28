MDNR Public Meeting Notice for Jasper and Newton Counties

MDNR & U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a public meeting to share the status of ongoing restoration of mined land around the region, and plans for future restoration projects in Jasper County. Department staff will be introducing a proposed amendment to the Springfield Plateau Regional Restoration Plan. The proposed amendment describes and alternative process for selecting restoration projects on formerly contaminated mine lands.

When: Dec. 11, 2017, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Billingsly Student Center, Room 309 Missouri Southern State University 3950 E. Newman Road, Joplin

Public participation is an important part of the Natural Resource Restoration process. Input from the public on future restoration projects is encouraged and will be accepted at the meeting during a break out availability session as well as through comment cards available to all in attendance.