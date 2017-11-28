Shooting Investigation - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

On 11/24/2017, shortly before 5pm, the Newton County Sheriff's Office responded to Redings Mill in reference to someone shooting a gun in the area. While there trying to locate where the shots were coming from a report came in that an individual had been shot. A 28 year old identified as Ronald Hicks from Joplin reported that he had been shot in the upper leg while he was on a walking trail. Hicks was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies located 3 individuals who had been firing guns in close proximity to where the victim was shot. An investigation is under way at this time.

While there is nothing to indicate at this time that the victim was shot intentionally it is being treated as an assault due to the reckless nature of the incident.

-Sheriff Chris Jennings